Justin Turner vs. Rays Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 27
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 5:33 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
On Wednesday, Justin Turner (hitting .175 in his past 10 games) and the Boston Red Sox play the Tampa Bay Rays, whose starting pitcher will be Tyler Glasnow. First pitch is at 6:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-5) against the Rays.
Justin Turner Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Wednesday, September 27, 2023
- Game Time: 6:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rays Starter: Tyler Glasnow
- TV Channel: NESN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Justin Turner At The Plate
- Turner is hitting .275 with 30 doubles, 23 home runs and 51 walks.
- Among the qualifying hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 33rd, his on-base percentage ranks 43rd, and he is 56th in the league in slugging.
- Turner has picked up a hit in 69.7% of his 142 games this year, with more than one hit in 31.7% of those games.
- In 22 games this season, he has hit a long ball (15.5%, and 3.8% of his trips to the dish).
- Turner has driven home a run in 63 games this season (44.4%), including more than one RBI in 16.9% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on five occasions..
- He has scored a run in 67 games this year, with multiple runs 15 times.
Justin Turner Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|73
|GP
|69
|.295
|AVG
|.253
|.349
|OBP
|.340
|.472
|SLG
|.440
|27
|XBH
|26
|12
|HR
|11
|47
|RBI
|49
|47/20
|K/BB
|58/31
|1
|SB
|3
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The Rays pitching staff is fourth in MLB with a collective 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rays have a 3.85 team ERA that ranks fifth among all league pitching staffs.
- Rays pitchers combine to surrender the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (172 total, 1.1 per game).
- Glasnow (9-7) is trying for his 10th win when he takes the mound for the Rays in his 21st start of the season. He has a 3.76 ERA in 115 2/3 innings pitched, with 153 strikeouts.
- The right-hander's last appearance came on Friday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when he went 5 1/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up three hits.
- The 30-year-old has an ERA of 3.76, with 12 strikeouts per nine innings, in 20 games this season. Opponents are batting .213 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.