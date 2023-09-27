Connor Wong vs. Rays Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 27
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 5:35 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Connor Wong -- with a slugging percentage of .125 in his past 10 games (including no home runs) -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox against the Tampa Bay Rays, with Tyler Glasnow on the mound, on September 27 at 6:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Rays.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
|PointsBet
|Click Here
|2x Second Chance Bets Up To $2,000
Connor Wong Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Wednesday, September 27, 2023
- Game Time: 6:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rays Starter: Tyler Glasnow
- TV Channel: NESN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +100)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +350)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +250)
Looking to place a prop bet on Connor Wong? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Connor Wong At The Plate
- Wong is hitting .240 with 26 doubles, two triples, nine home runs and 22 walks.
- Wong has reached base via a hit in 61 games this year (of 112 played), and had multiple hits in 17 of those games.
- In 7.1% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 2.3% of his trips to the plate.
- Wong has had an RBI in 26 games this season (23.2%), including nine multi-RBI outings (8.0%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 39.3% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 8.0%.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Connor Wong Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|56
|GP
|55
|.269
|AVG
|.210
|.327
|OBP
|.261
|.429
|SLG
|.369
|16
|XBH
|21
|6
|HR
|3
|21
|RBI
|15
|61/12
|K/BB
|67/10
|6
|SB
|1
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Rays pitching staff ranks fourth in MLB.
- The Rays have the fifth-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.85).
- Rays pitchers combine to surrender the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (172 total, 1.1 per game).
- Glasnow (9-7) is aiming for his 10th victory when he gets the starting nod for the Rays in his 21st start of the season. He has a 3.76 ERA in 115 2/3 innings pitched, with 153 strikeouts.
- In his most recent outing on Friday against the Toronto Blue Jays, the right-hander went 5 1/3 innings, giving up four earned runs while surrendering three hits.
- The 30-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.76, with 12 strikeouts per nine innings, in 20 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .213 batting average against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.