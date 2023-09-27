Alex Verdugo vs. Rays Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 27
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 5:37 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Alex Verdugo -- with a slugging percentage of .111 in his past 10 games (including no home runs) -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox against the Tampa Bay Rays, with Tyler Glasnow on the hill, on September 27 at 6:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Rays.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
|PointsBet
|Click Here
|2x Second Chance Bets Up To $2,000
Alex Verdugo Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Wednesday, September 27, 2023
- Game Time: 6:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rays Starter: Tyler Glasnow
- TV Channel: NESN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)
Looking to place a prop bet on Alex Verdugo? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Alex Verdugo At The Plate
- Verdugo has 36 doubles, five triples, 13 home runs and 45 walks while hitting .264.
- Verdugo has recorded a hit in 89 of 135 games this year (65.9%), including 38 multi-hit games (28.1%).
- He has gone deep in 9.6% of his games this year, and 2.2% of his plate appearances.
- In 38 games this season (28.1%), Verdugo has picked up an RBI, and in 13 of those games (9.6%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 64 games this year (47.4%), including multiple runs in 14 games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Alex Verdugo Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|70
|GP
|65
|.277
|AVG
|.250
|.341
|OBP
|.309
|.450
|SLG
|.395
|32
|XBH
|22
|7
|HR
|6
|28
|RBI
|26
|42/24
|K/BB
|47/21
|2
|SB
|2
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Rays pitching staff ranks fourth in MLB.
- The Rays have the fifth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.85).
- Rays pitchers combine to give up 172 home runs (1.1 per game), the fifth-fewest in baseball.
- Glasnow (9-7 with a 3.76 ERA and 153 strikeouts in 115 2/3 innings pitched) aims for his 10th win when he gets the start for the Rays, his 21st of the season.
- In his most recent time out on Friday against the Toronto Blue Jays, the righty threw 5 1/3 innings, allowing four earned runs while surrendering three hits.
- The 30-year-old has a 3.76 ERA and 12 strikeouts per nine innings in 20 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .213 to his opponents.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.