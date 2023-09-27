On Wednesday, Adam Duvall (batting .176 in his past 10 games) and the Boston Red Sox play the Tampa Bay Rays, whose starting pitcher will be Tyler Glasnow. First pitch is at 6:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-2) against the Rays.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Adam Duvall Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Wednesday, September 27, 2023

Wednesday, September 27, 2023 Game Time: 6:10 PM ET

6:10 PM ET Stadium: Fenway Park

Fenway Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Rays Starter: Tyler Glasnow

Tyler Glasnow TV Channel: NESN

NESN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Looking to place a prop bet on Adam Duvall? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Adam Duvall At The Plate

Duvall is batting .251 with 24 doubles, a triple, 21 home runs and 22 walks.

Duvall has gotten a hit in 51 of 86 games this year (59.3%), including 21 multi-hit games (24.4%).

He has hit a long ball in 23.3% of his games in 2023, and 6.2% of his trips to the dish.

Duvall has driven in a run in 36 games this season (41.9%), including 12 games with more than one RBI (14.0%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.

In 43.0% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had five games with multiple runs (5.8%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Adam Duvall Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 42 GP 43 .282 AVG .222 .341 OBP .277 .604 SLG .481 25 XBH 21 11 HR 10 33 RBI 25 55/12 K/BB 51/10 1 SB 3

Rays Pitching Rankings