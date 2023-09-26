Boston Red Sox (76-80) will square off against the Tampa Bay Rays (95-62) at Fenway Park on Tuesday, September 26 at 7:10 PM ET. Currently sitting at 98 RBI, Rafael Devers will be looking to knock in his 100th run of the year.

Bookmakers list the Rays as -125 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Red Sox +105 moneyline odds to win. The total for the matchup is listed at 8 runs.

Red Sox vs. Rays Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, September 26, 2023

Tuesday, September 26, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: NESN

NESN Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Fenway Park

Fenway Park Probable Pitchers: Zach Eflin - TB (15-8, 3.44 ERA) vs Tanner Houck - BOS (5-9, 4.92 ERA)

Red Sox vs. Rays Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed on several sportsbooks.

Rays Moneyline Red Sox Moneyline Run Line Total BetMGM -125 +105 - 8 Bet on this game with BetMGM

Red Sox vs. Rays Betting Trends and Insights

The Rays have entered the game as favorites 125 times this season and won 82, or 65.6%, of those games.

The Rays have gone 77-33 when they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -125 or shorter (70% winning percentage).

The moneyline for this contest implies a 55.6% chance of a victory for Tampa Bay.

The Rays were the moneyline favorite in eight of their last 10 games, and finished 4-4 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 outings -- all had a set run total -- Tampa Bay and its opponents combined to go over the total six times.

The Red Sox have been underdogs in 80 games this season and have come away with the win 38 times (47.5%) in those contests.

The Red Sox have a mark of 26-23 in contests where sportsbooks favor them by +105 or worse on the moneyline.

In seven games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Red Sox have a record of 1-6.

In the last 10 games with a total, Boston and its opponents have failed to hit the over seven times.

Red Sox Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +100000 18th 4th

