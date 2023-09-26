Yandy Diaz and the Tampa Bay Rays play Justin Turner and the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park on Tuesday. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Red Sox vs. Rays Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, September 26, 2023

Tuesday, September 26, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV Channel: NESN

NESN Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Fenway Park

Fenway Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Discover More About This Game

Red Sox Batting & Pitching Performance

The Red Sox have hit 180 homers this season, which ranks 16th in the league.

Boston ranks seventh in the majors with a .430 team slugging percentage.

The Red Sox's .261 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking third in MLB.

Boston has scored the ninth-most runs in baseball this season with 754.

The Red Sox have an on-base percentage of .327 this season, which ranks 10th in the league.

The Red Sox rank 11th with an average of 8.3 strikeouts per game.

Boston has a nine K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, 10th-best in baseball.

Boston has pitched to a 4.57 ERA this season, which ranks 21st in baseball.

The Red Sox have a combined WHIP of 1.352 as a pitching staff, which ranks 20th in MLB.

Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher

The Red Sox's Tanner Houck (5-9) will make his 20th start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Wednesday, when he gave up two earned runs and allowed three hits in four innings against the Texas Rangers.

He has four quality starts in 19 chances this season.

In 19 starts this season, Houck has lasted five or more innings 14 times, with an average of 5.1 innings per appearance.

He has made 19 appearances and finished one of them without allowing an earned run.

Red Sox Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Red Sox Starter Opponent Starter 9/19/2023 Rangers L 6-4 Away Tanner Houck Nathan Eovaldi 9/20/2023 Rangers L 15-5 Away Brayan Bello Jon Gray 9/22/2023 White Sox W 3-2 Home Chris Sale Touki Toussaint 9/23/2023 White Sox L 1-0 Home Nick Pivetta Dylan Cease 9/24/2023 White Sox L 3-2 Home Kutter Crawford Mike Clevinger 9/26/2023 Rays - Home Tanner Houck Zach Eflin 9/27/2023 Rays - Home Brayan Bello Tyler Glasnow 9/28/2023 Orioles - Away Chris Sale Dean Kremer 9/29/2023 Orioles - Away Nick Pivetta John Means 9/30/2023 Orioles - Away Kutter Crawford Kyle Gibson 10/1/2023 Orioles - Away Tanner Houck Kyle Bradish

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.