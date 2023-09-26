Connor Wong vs. Rays Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 26
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 5:26 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
The Boston Red Sox and Connor Wong (.300 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), battle starter Zach Eflin and the Tampa Bay Rays at Fenway Park, Tuesday at 7:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-0) against the White Sox.
Connor Wong Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Tuesday, September 26, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rays Starter: Zach Eflin
- TV Channel: NESN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -118)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +225)
Connor Wong At The Plate
- Wong is batting .243 with 26 doubles, two triples, nine home runs and 22 walks.
- In 61 of 111 games this year (55.0%) Wong has picked up a hit, and in 17 of those games he had more than one (15.3%).
- He has hit a long ball in 7.2% of his games in 2023 (eight of 111), and 2.3% of his trips to the plate.
- Wong has driven home a run in 26 games this season (23.4%), including more than one RBI in 8.1% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..
- He has scored a run in 44 games this year, with multiple runs nine times.
Connor Wong Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|55
|GP
|55
|.275
|AVG
|.210
|.333
|OBP
|.261
|.438
|SLG
|.369
|16
|XBH
|21
|6
|HR
|3
|21
|RBI
|15
|58/12
|K/BB
|67/10
|6
|SB
|1
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Rays pitching staff ranks fourth in the league.
- The Rays' 3.83 team ERA ranks fourth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Rays pitchers combine to give up the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (171 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Rays will send Eflin (15-8) out to make his 31st start of the season. He is 15-8 with a 3.44 ERA and 182 strikeouts in 172 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out was on Thursday against the Los Angeles Angels, when the righty went five innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up six hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 29-year-old ranks 13th in ERA (3.44), second in WHIP (1.019), and 18th in K/9 (9.5).
