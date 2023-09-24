The New York Liberty will host the Connecticut Sun in Game 1 of the WNBA playoffs semifinals.

Sun vs. Liberty Game Info

Game Day: Sunday, September 24, 2023

Sunday, September 24, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: Barclays Center

Key Stats for Sun vs. Liberty

Connecticut's 82.7 points per game are just 2.1 more points than the 80.6 New York gives up.

Connecticut has shot at a 44.5% clip from the field this season, 2.1 percentage points above the 42.4% shooting opponents of New York have averaged.

The Sun have put together a 23-4 straight-up record in games they shoot higher than 42.4% from the field.

Connecticut's three-point shooting percentage this season (36%) is only 1.9 percentage points higher than opponents of New York are averaging (34.1%).

The Sun have a 13-6 record when the team hits more than 34.1% of their three-point attempts.

New York and Connecticut rebound at nearly the same rate, with New York averaging 4.3 more rebounds per game.

Sun Recent Performance

Over their previous 10 games, the Sun are amassing 82.7 points per contest, the same number of points as their season average.

While Connecticut is ceding 79 points per game in 2023, it has bettered that mark over its past 10 games, allowing 78 points per contest.

Over their last 10 games, the Sun are making 9.1 three-pointers per game, 1.9 more than their season average (7.2). They also have a better three-point percentage over their past 10 games (39.7%) compared to their season average (36%).

Sun Injuries