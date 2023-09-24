Sunday's game between the Boston Red Sox (76-79) and Chicago White Sox (59-96) matching up at Fenway Park has a projected final score of 5-4 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Red Sox, who is listed as a slight favorite by our model. The game will begin at 1:35 PM ET on September 24.

The Red Sox will look to Kutter Crawford (6-7) versus the White Sox and Mike Clevinger (8-8).

Red Sox vs. White Sox Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, September 24, 2023 at 1:35 PM ET

Sunday, September 24, 2023 at 1:35 PM ET Where: Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts

Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts

Red Sox vs. White Sox Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Red Sox 5, White Sox 4.

Total Prediction for Red Sox vs. White Sox

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

Red Sox Performance Insights

The Red Sox have played as the favorite in three of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Boston and its opponents have combined to hit the over three times.

Oddsmakers have not set a spread for any of the Red Sox's last 10 games.

This season, the Red Sox have won 35 out of the 68 games, or 51.5%, in which they've been favored.

This season Boston has won 13 of its 24 games, or 54.2%, when favored by at least -160 on the moneyline.

The Red Sox have a 61.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Boston has scored 752 runs this season, which ranks ninth in MLB.

The Red Sox's 4.57 team ERA ranks 20th across all league pitching staffs.

