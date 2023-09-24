Bookmakers expect a close game when the New England Patriots (0-2) visit the New York Jets (1-1) on Sunday, September 24, 2023 in a matchup between AFC East opponents at MetLife Stadium. New England is favored by 2.5 points. A point total of 36.5 has been set for this matchup.

The Patriots' recent betting trends and insights can be found in this article before they take on the Jets. The betting insights and trends for the Jets can be seen in this article before you bet on their matchup against Patriots.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Patriots vs. Jets Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total New England Moneyline New York Moneyline BetMGM Patriots (-2.5) 36.5 -150 +125 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Patriots (-2.5) 37 -148 +126 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Other Week 3 Odds

New England vs. New York Game Info

When: Sunday, September 24, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, September 24, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey

MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey TV Info: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Patriots vs. Jets Betting Insights

New England had seven wins in 17 games against the spread last year.

The Patriots' ATS record as 2.5-point favorites or more was 5-2-1 last season.

Last season, eight of New England's 17 games hit the over.

New York covered the spread eight times in 17 games last season.

The Jets were 6-6 ATS last season when playing as at least 2.5-point underdogs.

In 17 New York games last year, five of them went over the total.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.