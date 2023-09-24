Patriots vs. Jets Injury Report — Week 3
Entering their Sunday, September 24 game against the New York Jets (1-1) at MetLife Stadium, which begins at 1:00 PM , the New England Patriots (0-2) will be monitoring six players on the injury report.
The Patriots faced the Miami Dolphins in their most recent outing, falling 24-17.
The Jets' last game was a 30-10 loss to the Dallas Cowboys.
Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!
New England Patriots Injury Report Today
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
|Cole Strange
|OL
|Knee
|Questionable
|Michael Onwenu
|OL
|Ankle
|Questionable
|Jonathan Jones
|DB
|Ankle
|Out
|Christian Barmore
|DL
|Knee
|Questionable
|Davon Godchaux
|DL
|Nir - personal
|Did Not Participate In Practice
|Sidy Sow
|OL
|Concussion
|Out
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
|PointsBet
|Click Here
|2x Second Chance Bets Up To $2,000
Sign up for fantasy football today with Underdog fantasy football for a 100% deposit match up to $100!
New York Jets Injury Report Today
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
|Breece Hall
|RB
|Knee
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Greg Zuerlein
|K
|Groin
|Questionable
|Wes Schweitzer
|OL
|Concussion
|Out
|Michael Carter II
|CB
|Elbow
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Tony Adams
|S
|Hamstring
|Out
|John Franklin-Myers
|DL
|Hip
|Questionable
|Quincy Williams
|LB
|Knee
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Duane Brown
|OT
|Shoulder
|Out
|Mekhi Becton
|OT
|Knee
|Limited Participation In Practice
Patriots vs. Jets Game Info
- When: Sunday, September 24, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey
- TV Info: CBS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Rep the Patriots or the Jets with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Patriots Season Insights (2022)
- The Patriots averaged 314.6 yards per game on offense last season, which ranked them 26th in the NFL. On defense, they ranked eighth, surrendering 322 yards per game.
- From an offensive standpoint, New England ranked 17th in the NFL with 21.4 points per game last season. Meanwhile, it ranked 10th in points allowed (322 points allowed per contest).
- The Patriots ranked 20th in pass offense (208 passing yards per game) and 16th in pass defense (216.5 passing yards allowed per game) last year.
- New England put up 106.6 rushing yards per game on offense last season, which ranked it 24th in the NFL. Defensively, it ranked sixth, surrendering 105.5 rushing yards per game.
- The Patriots forced 30 total turnovers (second in NFL) last season and turned it over 23 times (17th in NFL) for a turnover margin of +7, the fourth-best in the league.
Patriots vs. Jets Betting Info
- Spread Favorite: Patriots (-2.5)
- Moneyline: Patriots (-150), Jets (+125)
- Total: 36 points
Sign up to live bet on the Patriots-Jets matchup or any other NFL game at BetMGM, and use our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.