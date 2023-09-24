MLB Games Tonight: How to Watch on TV, Streaming & Odds - Sunday, September 24
The MLB slate today is sure to please. The outings include the Toronto Blue Jays taking on the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field.
There is coverage available for all the action in the MLB today, and we have provided the info on how to watch as well as individual game previews below.
Watch MLB games and tons of other live sports without cable!
How to Watch Today's MLB Games
The Tampa Bay Rays (95-61) play host to the Toronto Blue Jays (86-69)
The Blue Jays hope to get a road victory at Tropicana Field against the Rays on Sunday at 1:10 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Stream Live: Fubo
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
Hitters to Watch
- TB Key Player: Yandy Díaz (.327 AVG, 21 HR, 76 RBI)
- TOR Key Player: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (.265 AVG, 24 HR, 92 RBI)
|TB Moneyline
|TOR Moneyline
|Total
|-117
|-102
|8
The Washington Nationals (68-87) play the Atlanta Braves (99-55)
The Braves will hit the field at Nationals Park against the Nationals on Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- WSH Key Player: Lane Thomas (.271 AVG, 26 HR, 84 RBI)
- ATL Key Player: Ronald Acuña Jr. (.337 AVG, 40 HR, 101 RBI)
The New York Yankees (78-76) take on the Arizona Diamondbacks (81-73)
The Diamondbacks will take to the field at Yankee Stadium against the Yankees on Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- NYY Key Player: Gleyber Torres (.271 AVG, 25 HR, 66 RBI)
- ARI Key Player: Corbin Carroll (.285 AVG, 25 HR, 72 RBI)
|NYY Moneyline
|ARI Moneyline
|Total
|-
|-
|-
The Boston Red Sox (76-79) face the Chicago White Sox (59-96)
The White Sox will hit the field at Fenway Park versus the Red Sox on Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- BOS Key Player: Rafael Devers (.274 AVG, 33 HR, 98 RBI)
- CHW Key Player: Luis Robert (.264 AVG, 38 HR, 80 RBI)
|BOS Moneyline
|CHW Moneyline
|Total
|-162
|+137
|9
The Cincinnati Reds (79-77) play the Pittsburgh Pirates (74-81)
The Pirates will look to pick up a road win at Great American Ball Park versus the Reds on Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- CIN Key Player: Spencer Steer (.271 AVG, 22 HR, 83 RBI)
- PIT Key Player: Bryan Reynolds (.269 AVG, 23 HR, 82 RBI)
|CIN Moneyline
|PIT Moneyline
|Total
|-184
|+156
|11
The Cleveland Guardians (74-82) play the Baltimore Orioles (96-59)
The Orioles hope to get a road victory at Progressive Field against the Guardians on Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- CLE Key Player: José Ramírez (.276 AVG, 24 HR, 80 RBI)
- BAL Key Player: Adley Rutschman (.274 AVG, 19 HR, 75 RBI)
|BAL Moneyline
|CLE Moneyline
|Total
|-112
|-108
|8
The Miami Marlins (80-75) face the Milwaukee Brewers (88-67)
The Brewers will look to pick up a road win at LoanDepot park against the Marlins on Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- MIA Key Player: Luis Arraez (.353 AVG, 10 HR, 69 RBI)
- MIL Key Player: Christian Yelich (.277 AVG, 19 HR, 76 RBI)
|MIL Moneyline
|MIA Moneyline
|Total
|-129
|+108
|7
The Houston Astros (85-70) host the Kansas City Royals (53-102)
The Royals hope to get a road victory at Minute Maid Park against the Astros on Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: SportsNet SW
- Stream Live: Fubo
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
Hitters to Watch
- HOU Key Player: Kyle Tucker (.282 AVG, 28 HR, 109 RBI)
- KC Key Player: Bobby Witt Jr. (.276 AVG, 29 HR, 93 RBI)
|HOU Moneyline
|KC Moneyline
|Total
|-262
|+213
|9.5
The Minnesota Twins (82-73) play host to the Los Angeles Angels (70-85)
The Angels hope to get a road victory at Target Field versus the Twins on Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- MIN Key Player: Max Kepler (.251 AVG, 22 HR, 60 RBI)
- LAA Key Player: Brandon Drury (.261 AVG, 23 HR, 75 RBI)
|MIN Moneyline
|LAA Moneyline
|Total
|-230
|+190
|8.5
The Chicago Cubs (81-74) take on the Colorado Rockies (56-98)
The Rockies will take to the field at Wrigley Field versus the Cubs on Sunday at 2:20 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- CHC Key Player: Cody Bellinger (.307 AVG, 26 HR, 95 RBI)
- COL Key Player: Ryan McMahon (.245 AVG, 23 HR, 70 RBI)
|CHC Moneyline
|COL Moneyline
|Total
|-262
|+216
|8.5
The Texas Rangers (86-68) play host to the Seattle Mariners (84-70)
The Mariners will hit the field at Globe Life Field against the Rangers on Sunday at 2:35 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- TEX Key Player: Marcus Semien (.276 AVG, 25 HR, 95 RBI)
- SEA Key Player: Julio Rodríguez (.283 AVG, 31 HR, 100 RBI)
|TEX Moneyline
|SEA Moneyline
|Total
|-127
|+108
|9
The Oakland Athletics (48-107) host the Detroit Tigers (72-83)
The Tigers will hit the field at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum against the Athletics on Sunday at 4:07 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- OAK Key Player: Esteury Ruiz (.254 AVG, 5 HR, 46 RBI)
- DET Key Player: Spencer Torkelson (.231 AVG, 29 HR, 87 RBI)
|DET Moneyline
|OAK Moneyline
|Total
|-151
|+128
|8
The San Diego Padres (76-79) play host to the St. Louis Cardinals (68-87)
The Cardinals will look to pick up a road win at PETCO Park against the Padres on Sunday at 4:10 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Stream Live: Fubo
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
Hitters to Watch
- SD Key Player: Juan Soto (.270 AVG, 32 HR, 101 RBI)
- STL Key Player: Paul Goldschmidt (.270 AVG, 25 HR, 79 RBI)
|SD Moneyline
|STL Moneyline
|Total
|-225
|+185
|8.5
The Philadelphia Phillies (86-69) take on the New York Mets (71-84)
The Mets will look to pick up a road win at Citizens Bank Park versus the Phillies on Sunday at 6:05 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Stream Live: Fubo
- Game Time: 6:05 PM ET
Hitters to Watch
- PHI Key Player: Kyle Schwarber (.198 AVG, 45 HR, 100 RBI)
- NYM Key Player: Francisco Lindor (.251 AVG, 27 HR, 90 RBI)
|PHI Moneyline
|NYM Moneyline
|Total
|-181
|+153
|9
The Washington Nationals (68-87) host the Atlanta Braves (99-55)
The Braves will hit the field at Nationals Park against the Nationals on Sunday at 6:35 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Stream Live: Fubo
- Game Time: 6:35 PM ET
Hitters to Watch
- WSH Key Player: Lane Thomas (.271 AVG, 26 HR, 84 RBI)
- ATL Key Player: Ronald Acuña Jr. (.337 AVG, 40 HR, 101 RBI)
The Los Angeles Dodgers (95-59) face the San Francisco Giants (77-78)
The Giants hope to get a road victory at Dodger Stadium versus the Dodgers on Sunday at 7:10 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- LAD Key Player: Mookie Betts (.309 AVG, 39 HR, 105 RBI)
- SF Key Player: Wilmer Flores (.281 AVG, 22 HR, 57 RBI)
|LAD Moneyline
|SF Moneyline
|Total
|-212
|+177
|10
