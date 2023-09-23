Red Sox vs. White Sox Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - September 23
Saturday's contest between the Boston Red Sox (76-78) and Chicago White Sox (58-96) matching up at Fenway Park has a projected final score of 5-4 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Red Sox, who is listed as a small favorite by our model. The game will begin at 4:10 PM ET on September 23.
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Red Sox will send Nick Pivetta (9-9) to the mound, while Dylan Cease (7-8) will answer the bell for the White Sox.
Red Sox vs. White Sox Game Info & Odds
- When: Saturday, September 23, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET
- Where: Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts
- How to Watch on TV: NESN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Red Sox vs. White Sox Score Prediction
Our pick for this contest is Red Sox 5, White Sox 4.
Total Prediction for Red Sox vs. White Sox
- Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
|PointsBet
|Click Here
|2x Second Chance Bets Up To $2,000
Discover More About This Game
Red Sox Performance Insights
- In three games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Red Sox have a record of 2-1.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Boston and its opponents are 3-7-0 when it comes to hitting the over.
- There has not been a spread set for any of the Red Sox's last 10 games.
- The Red Sox have been favorites in 67 games this season and won 35 (52.2%) of those contests.
- Boston is 14-14 this season when entering a game favored by -155 or more on the moneyline.
- The Red Sox have a 60.8% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
- Boston has scored 752 runs this season, which ranks ninth in MLB.
- The Red Sox's 4.59 team ERA ranks 22nd among all MLB pitching staffs.
Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Red Sox Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|September 17
|@ Blue Jays
|L 3-2
|Nick Pivetta vs Hyun-Jin Ryu
|September 18
|@ Rangers
|W 4-2
|Kutter Crawford vs Jordan Montgomery
|September 19
|@ Rangers
|L 6-4
|Tanner Houck vs Nathan Eovaldi
|September 20
|@ Rangers
|L 15-5
|Brayan Bello vs Jon Gray
|September 22
|White Sox
|W 3-2
|Chris Sale vs Touki Toussaint
|September 23
|White Sox
|-
|Nick Pivetta vs Dylan Cease
|September 24
|White Sox
|-
|Kutter Crawford vs Mike Clevinger
|September 26
|Rays
|-
|Tanner Houck vs Aaron Civale
|September 27
|Rays
|-
|Brayan Bello vs Zach Eflin
|September 28
|@ Orioles
|-
|Chris Sale vs Dean Kremer
|September 29
|@ Orioles
|-
|Nick Pivetta vs John Means
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.