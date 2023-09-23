Red Sox vs. White Sox Probable Starting Pitchers Today - September 23
The Chicago White Sox (58-96) take a three-game losing streak into a home matchup versus the Boston Red Sox (76-78), at 4:10 PM ET on Saturday.
The probable pitchers are Nick Pivetta (9-9) for the Red Sox and Dylan Cease (7-8) for the White Sox.
Red Sox vs. White Sox Pitcher Matchup Info
- Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023
- Time: 4:10 PM ET
- TV: NESN
- Location: Boston, Massachusetts
- Venue: Fenway Park
- Probable Pitchers: Pivetta - BOS (9-9, 4.48 ERA) vs Cease - CHW (7-8, 4.91 ERA)
Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Nick Pivetta
- The Red Sox's Pivetta (9-9) will make his 15th start of the season.
- The right-hander's last appearance was on Sunday, when he threw 6 1/3 innings against the Toronto Blue Jays, giving up two earned runs while allowing four hits.
- The 30-year-old has pitched in 36 games this season with an ERA of 4.48, a 3.46 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.181.
- He has earned a quality start three times in 14 starts this season.
- Pivetta has pitched five or more innings in two straight games and will look to extend that streak.
- In 36 appearances this season, he has finished 13 without allowing an earned run.
Nick Pivetta vs. White Sox
- The White Sox have scored 626 runs this season, which ranks 28th in MLB. They are batting .240 for the campaign with 164 home runs, 21st in the league.
- The White Sox have gone 0-for-1 in a third of an inning this season against the right-hander.
White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Dylan Cease
- Cease gets the start for the White Sox, his 32nd of the season. He is 7-8 with a 4.91 ERA and 196 strikeouts over 165 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out came on Sunday against the Minnesota Twins, when the righty threw six innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up four hits.
- The 27-year-old has an ERA of 4.91, with 10.7 strikeouts per nine innings in 31 games this season. Opponents are batting .253 against him.
- Cease has 11 quality starts this year.
- Cease will look to prolong a five-game streak of going five or more innings (he's averaging 5.3 frames per appearance).
- He has held his opponents without an earned run in two of his 31 appearances this season.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB play this season, the 27-year-old ranks 38th in ERA (4.91), 43rd in WHIP (1.455), and seventh in K/9 (10.7).
