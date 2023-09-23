In the matchup between the William & Mary Tribe and Maine Black Bears on Saturday, September 23 at 3:30 PM, our projection system expects the Tribe to come away with the victory. Looking for projections on the final score, spread, and point total, too? Find a full game projection below.

Maine vs. William & Mary Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction William & Mary (-18.5) 43.7 William & Mary 31, Maine 13

Maine Betting Info (2023)

The Black Bears have covered the spread once in two opportunities this season.

One of the Black Bears' two games with a set total has hit the over (50%).

William & Mary Betting Info (2023)

The Tribe are winless against the spread this season.

The Tribe have had one game (out of two) hit the over this season.

Black Bears vs. Tribe 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed William & Mary 24.0 12.3 23.0 6.0 24.5 15.5 Maine 12.0 30.7 17.0 34.0 9.5 29.0

