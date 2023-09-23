CAA opponents meet when the William & Mary Tribe (3-0) and the Maine Black Bears (0-3) play on Saturday, September 23, 2023 at Walter J. Zable Stadium at Cary Field.

William & Mary has the 62nd-ranked offense this season (24.0 points per game), and has been better on the other side of the ball, ranking fifth-best with only 12.3 points allowed per game. In terms of total offense, Maine ranks 94th in the FCS (290.7 total yards per game) and 86th on the other side of the ball (400.3 total yards allowed per game).

Maine vs. William & Mary Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Saturday, September 23, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: FloSports

Ribeira Grande, Portugal Venue: Walter J. Zable Stadium at Cary Field

Maine vs. William & Mary Key Statistics

Maine William & Mary 290.7 (85th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 409.7 (28th) 400.3 (90th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 181.0 (15th) 126.0 (78th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 217.7 (17th) 164.7 (91st) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 192.0 (71st) 1 (58th) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 3 (8th) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (63rd)

Maine Stats Leaders

Derek Robertson has recored 494 passing yards, or 164.7 per game, so far this season. He has completed 57.8% of his passes.

Tristen Kenan has carried the ball 56 times for a team-high 243 yards (81.0 per game) with three touchdowns. He also leads the team through the air, as his eight receptions this season are good for 65 yards.

John Gay has run for 139 yards across 22 carries, scoring one touchdown.

Jamie Lamson has registered 14 receptions this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 110 (36.7 yards per game). He's been targeted 23 times.

Montigo Moss has caught seven passes and compiled 90 receiving yards (30.0 per game).

William & Mary Stats Leaders

Darius Wilson has 571 pass yards for William & Mary, completing 53.8% of his passes and recording three touchdowns and one interception this season. He's also helped out on the ground with 105 rushing yards (35.0 ypg) on 22 carries.

Bronson Yoder has 245 rushing yards on 52 carries with three touchdowns.

Malachi Imoh has 85 yards receiving (28.3 per game) on eight catches, while also racking up 80.0 rush yards per game and one touchdown on the ground.

JT Mayo's leads his squad with 142 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on nine catches (out of 14 targets) and scored one touchdown.

DreSean Kendrick has caught seven passes for 107 yards (35.7 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.

