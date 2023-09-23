Week 4 Local College Football TV Schedule & Streaming Info in Maine
Published: Sep. 23, 2023 at 4:48 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
The Week 4 college football slate has plenty of quality competition in store, including those involving Maine programs. Among those games is the Maine Black Bears playing the William & Mary Tribe.
College Football Games to Watch in Maine on TV This Week
Maine Black Bears at William & Mary Tribe
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, September 23
- Venue: Walter J. Zable Stadium at Cary Field
- TV Channel: FloSports
