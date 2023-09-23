The Week 4 college football slate has plenty of quality competition in store, including those involving Maine programs. Among those games is the Maine Black Bears playing the William & Mary Tribe.

Watch every important college football game this season on Fubo and ESPN+!

Click here for how to watch information on this week's Top 25 games!

College Football Games to Watch in Maine on TV This Week

Maine Black Bears at William & Mary Tribe

Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Date: Saturday, September 23

Saturday, September 23 Venue: Walter J. Zable Stadium at Cary Field

Walter J. Zable Stadium at Cary Field TV Channel: FloSports

Sign up for Fubo and ESPN+ and watch college football all season long!