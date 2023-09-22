If your plans this week include tracking the local high school football games in York County, Maine, then there are some important details you need to know. Find out how to watch or stream this week's high-school action in the article below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

York County, Maine High School Football Games This Week

Friday

Cheverus High School at Wells High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22

7:00 PM ET on September 22 Location: Wells, ME

Wells, ME How to Stream: Watch Here

Biddeford High School at Noble High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22

7:00 PM ET on September 22 Location: North Berwick, ME

North Berwick, ME How to Stream: Watch Here

Saturday

Lisbon High School at York High School