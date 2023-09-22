When the Boston Red Sox (75-78) take on the Chicago White Sox (58-95) at Fenway Park on Friday, September 22 at 7:10 PM ET, Rafael Devers will be seeking his 100th RBI of the season (he's currently sitting at 98).

The Red Sox are -225 moneyline favorites in this matchup against the White Sox (+180). The total is 9 runs for this game.

Red Sox vs. White Sox Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, September 22, 2023

Friday, September 22, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: NESN

NESN Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Fenway Park

Fenway Park Probable Pitchers: Chris Sale - BOS (6-4, 4.66 ERA) vs Touki Toussaint - CHW (4-7, 5.40 ERA)

Red Sox vs. White Sox Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed on different sportsbooks.

Red Sox Moneyline White Sox Moneyline Run Line Total BetMGM -225 +180 - 9 Bet on this game with BetMGM

Red Sox vs. White Sox Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Red Sox have won 34 out of the 66 games, or 51.5%, in which they've been favored.

The Red Sox have gone 5-3 (winning 62.5% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -225 or shorter.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Boston has a 69.2% chance to win.

The Red Sox went 1-2 over the three games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings, Boston and its opponents combined to go over the run total three times (all 10 games had set totals).

The White Sox have come away with 33 wins in the 103 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

The White Sox have a win-loss record of 3-4 when favored by +180 or worse by oddsmakers this year.

In seven games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the White Sox have a record of 1-6.

When it comes to hitting the over, Chicago and its opponents are 4-6-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Red Sox Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +100000 16th 4th

