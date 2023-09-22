Rafael Devers and the Boston Red Sox play Andrew Vaughn and the Chicago White Sox at Fenway Park on Friday at 7:10 PM ET, in the first game of a three-game series.

Red Sox vs. White Sox Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, September 22, 2023

Friday, September 22, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV Channel: NESN

NESN Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Fenway Park

Red Sox Batting & Pitching Performance

The Red Sox are 16th in baseball with 178 home runs. They average 1.2 per game.

Boston's .431 slugging percentage is seventh-best in baseball.

The Red Sox are third in the majors with a .261 batting average.

Boston has the No. 9 offense in baseball, scoring 4.9 runs per game (749 total runs).

The Red Sox rank 10th in MLB with an on-base percentage of .327.

The Red Sox strike out 8.4 times per game, the No. 11 mark in baseball.

Boston's pitching staff is 12th in the majors with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.

Boston has a 4.61 team ERA that ranks 22nd across all MLB pitching staffs.

Pitchers for the Red Sox combine for the 20th-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.360).

Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher

Chris Sale gets the start for the Red Sox, his 19th of the season. He is 6-4 with a 4.66 ERA and 116 strikeouts through 92 2/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent appearance on Saturday, the lefty threw six innings against the Toronto Blue Jays, giving up one earned run while surrendering two hits.

Sale is looking to secure his seventh quality start of the year in this game.

Sale has pitched five or more innings in a game 11 times this year heading into this game.

He has had one appearance this season in which he did not give up an earned run.

Red Sox Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Red Sox Starter Opponent Starter 9/16/2023 Blue Jays L 4-3 Away Chris Sale Chris Bassitt 9/17/2023 Blue Jays L 3-2 Away Nick Pivetta Hyun-Jin Ryu 9/18/2023 Rangers W 4-2 Away Kutter Crawford Jordan Montgomery 9/19/2023 Rangers L 6-4 Away Tanner Houck Nathan Eovaldi 9/20/2023 Rangers L 15-5 Away Brayan Bello Jon Gray 9/22/2023 White Sox - Home Chris Sale Touki Toussaint 9/23/2023 White Sox - Home Nick Pivetta Dylan Cease 9/24/2023 White Sox - Home Kutter Crawford Mike Clevinger 9/26/2023 Rays - Home Tanner Houck Aaron Civale 9/27/2023 Rays - Home Brayan Bello Zach Eflin 9/28/2023 Orioles - Away Chris Sale Dean Kremer

