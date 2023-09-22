Want to know how to stream high school football games in Penobscot County, Maine this week? We have you covered here.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Penobscot County, Maine High School Football Games This Week

Friday

Bucksport High School at Orono High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22

7:00 PM ET on September 22 Location: Orono, ME

Orono, ME Conference: B North

B North How to Stream: Watch Here

Maine Central Institute at Hampden Academy

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22

7:00 PM ET on September 22 Location: Hampden, ME

Hampden, ME How to Stream: Watch Here

Saturday

Medomak Valley High School at Hermon High School