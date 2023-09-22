Maine High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Oxford County This Week
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 11:14 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Rally behind your favorite local high school football team in Oxford County, Maine this week by tuning in and seeing every snap. Details on how to watch all of the high-school action can be found below.
Oxford County, Maine High School Football Games This Week
Camden Hills Regional High School at Mountain Valley High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Rumford, ME
- How to Stream: Watch Here
