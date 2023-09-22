We have 2023 high school football competition in Kennebec County, Maine this week, and info on how to watch these games is available right here.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Kennebec County, Maine High School Football Games This Week

Oak Hill High School at Winthrop High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
  • Location: Winthrop, ME
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.