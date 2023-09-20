How to Watch Women's NCAA Soccer Today: TV & Live Streaming Links - Wednesday, September 20
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 6:59 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
There are plenty of exciting matchups on today's NCAA Women's Soccer schedule, including Boston University playing Colgate on ESPN+.
Women's College Soccer Streaming Live Today
Watch Siena vs Vermont
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
Watch American vs Bucknell
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
Watch Colgate vs Boston University
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
Watch Army vs Holy Cross
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
Watch Marist vs Bryant
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
Watch Appalachian State vs Coastal Carolina
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
Watch Navy vs Loyola
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
Watch Lehigh vs Lafayette
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
Watch Weber State vs Idaho
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
