The Connecticut Sun and the Minnesota Lynx will square off in Game 3 of the opening round of the WNBA Playoffs.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Sun vs. Lynx matchup.

Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of Fubo, and start watching live sports without cable today!

Sun vs. Lynx Game Info

Game Day: Wednesday, September 20, 2023

Wednesday, September 20, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Arena: Target Center

Sun vs. Lynx Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup available at multiple sportsbooks.

Sun vs. Lynx Betting Trends

The Sun have won 21 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 19 times.

The Lynx have put together a 21-19-0 ATS record so far this year.

Connecticut has an ATS record of 10-12 when playing as at least 5.5-point favorites this season.

When playing as at least 5.5-point underdogs this year, Minnesota has an ATS record of 11-9.

The Sun and their opponents have combined to go over the point total 22 out of 40 times this season.

So far this year, 23 out of the Lynx's 41 games with an over/under have gone over the point total.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.