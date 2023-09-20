How to Watch the Red Sox vs. Rangers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for September 20
Jon Gray starts for the Texas Rangers on Wednesday at Globe Life Field against Wilyer Abreu and the Boston Red Sox. First pitch is at 2:05 PM ET in this final game of a three-game series.
Red Sox vs. Rangers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Wednesday, September 20, 2023
- Time: 2:05 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Location: Arlington, Texas
- Venue: Globe Life Field
- Location: Arlington, Texas
Red Sox Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Red Sox have hit 176 homers this season, which ranks 17th in the league.
- Fueled by 521 extra-base hits, Boston ranks seventh in MLB with a .431 slugging percentage this season.
- The Red Sox rank third in MLB with a .261 team batting average.
- Boston has scored the eighth-most runs in baseball this season with 744.
- The Red Sox are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking 10th with an OBP of .327.
- The Red Sox rank 13th in strikeouts per game (8.4) among MLB offenses.
- Boston has a nine K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, 10th-best in baseball.
- Boston has pitched to a 4.54 ERA this season, which ranks 20th in baseball.
- The Red Sox rank 20th in MLB with a combined 1.350 WHIP this season.
Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher
- Brayan Bello (12-9) will take to the mound for the Red Sox and make his 27th start of the season.
- The right-hander gave up three earned runs and allowed four hits in six innings pitched against the Toronto Blue Jays on Friday.
- He has 15 quality starts in 26 chances this season.
- Bello has pitched five or more innings in three straight games and will look to extend that streak.
- He has not pitched this season without allowing at least one earned run.
Red Sox Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Red Sox Starter
|Opponent Starter
|9/15/2023
|Blue Jays
|L 3-0
|Away
|Brayan Bello
|José Berríos
|9/16/2023
|Blue Jays
|L 4-3
|Away
|Chris Sale
|Chris Bassitt
|9/17/2023
|Blue Jays
|L 3-2
|Away
|Nick Pivetta
|Hyun-Jin Ryu
|9/18/2023
|Rangers
|W 4-2
|Away
|Kutter Crawford
|Jordan Montgomery
|9/19/2023
|Rangers
|L 6-4
|Away
|Tanner Houck
|Nathan Eovaldi
|9/20/2023
|Rangers
|-
|Away
|Brayan Bello
|Jon Gray
|9/22/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Home
|Chris Sale
|Touki Toussaint
|9/23/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Home
|Nick Pivetta
|Dylan Cease
|9/24/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Home
|Kutter Crawford
|Mike Clevinger
|9/26/2023
|Rays
|-
|Home
|Tanner Houck
|Aaron Civale
|9/27/2023
|Rays
|-
|Home
|Brayan Bello
|Zach Eflin
