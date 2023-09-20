Jon Gray starts for the Texas Rangers on Wednesday at Globe Life Field against Wilyer Abreu and the Boston Red Sox. First pitch is at 2:05 PM ET in this final game of a three-game series.

Red Sox vs. Rangers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, September 20, 2023

Wednesday, September 20, 2023 Time: 2:05 PM ET

2:05 PM ET TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Red Sox Batting & Pitching Performance

The Red Sox have hit 176 homers this season, which ranks 17th in the league.

Fueled by 521 extra-base hits, Boston ranks seventh in MLB with a .431 slugging percentage this season.

The Red Sox rank third in MLB with a .261 team batting average.

Boston has scored the eighth-most runs in baseball this season with 744.

The Red Sox are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking 10th with an OBP of .327.

The Red Sox rank 13th in strikeouts per game (8.4) among MLB offenses.

Boston has a nine K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, 10th-best in baseball.

Boston has pitched to a 4.54 ERA this season, which ranks 20th in baseball.

The Red Sox rank 20th in MLB with a combined 1.350 WHIP this season.

Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher

Brayan Bello (12-9) will take to the mound for the Red Sox and make his 27th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up three earned runs and allowed four hits in six innings pitched against the Toronto Blue Jays on Friday.

He has 15 quality starts in 26 chances this season.

Bello has pitched five or more innings in three straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has not pitched this season without allowing at least one earned run.

Red Sox Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Red Sox Starter Opponent Starter 9/15/2023 Blue Jays L 3-0 Away Brayan Bello José Berríos 9/16/2023 Blue Jays L 4-3 Away Chris Sale Chris Bassitt 9/17/2023 Blue Jays L 3-2 Away Nick Pivetta Hyun-Jin Ryu 9/18/2023 Rangers W 4-2 Away Kutter Crawford Jordan Montgomery 9/19/2023 Rangers L 6-4 Away Tanner Houck Nathan Eovaldi 9/20/2023 Rangers - Away Brayan Bello Jon Gray 9/22/2023 White Sox - Home Chris Sale Touki Toussaint 9/23/2023 White Sox - Home Nick Pivetta Dylan Cease 9/24/2023 White Sox - Home Kutter Crawford Mike Clevinger 9/26/2023 Rays - Home Tanner Houck Aaron Civale 9/27/2023 Rays - Home Brayan Bello Zach Eflin

