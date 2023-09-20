If you're looking for Wednesday's probable pitchers, you've come to the right spot. Keep reading to find a breakdown of the day's expected starting pitchers, which features a showdown between Logan Webb and the Giants against Merrill Kelly and the Diamondbacks.

Read on to find the likely starting pitchers for every game on the calendar for September 20.

Today's Probable Starting Pitchers

Phillies at Braves Probable Pitchers

The Philadelphia Phillies will send Aaron Nola (12-9) to the bump as they face the Braves, who will hand the ball to Bryce Elder (12-4) when the teams play on Wednesday.

PHI: Nola ATL: Elder 30 (181 IP) Games/IP 29 (167.1 IP) 4.62 ERA 3.50 9.2 K/9 6.8

For a full report of the Nola vs Elder matchup click here.

Vegas Odds for Phillies at Braves

ATL Odds to Win: -145

-145 PHI Odds to Win: +120

+120 Total: 9.5 runs

Live Stream Phillies at Braves

Twins at Reds Probable Pitchers

The Minnesota Twins will send Bailey Ober (7-6) to the mound as they face the Reds, who will hand the ball to Hunter Greene (4-6) when the clubs face off on Wednesday.

MIN: Ober CIN: Greene 23 (127.2 IP) Games/IP 19 (97 IP) 3.67 ERA 4.45 8.9 K/9 12.0

For a full report of the Ober vs Greene matchup click here.

Vegas Odds for Twins at Reds

CIN Odds to Win: -115

-115 MIN Odds to Win: -105

-105 Total: 9 runs

Live Stream Twins at Reds

White Sox at Nationals Probable Pitchers

The Chicago White Sox will send Michael Kopech (5-12) to the hill as they face the Nationals, who will look to Josiah Gray (7-12) for the matchup between the clubs on Wednesday.

CHW: Kopech WSH: Gray 29 (128.1 IP) Games/IP 28 (148 IP) 5.47 ERA 4.07 9.3 K/9 8.0

For a full report of the Kopech vs Gray matchup click here.

Vegas Odds for White Sox at Nationals

WSH Odds to Win: -125

-125 CHW Odds to Win: +105

+105 Total: 9 runs

Live Stream White Sox at Nationals

Red Sox at Rangers Probable Pitchers

The Boston Red Sox will send Brayan Bello (12-9) to the bump as they take on the Rangers, who will give the start to Jon Gray (8-8) for the matchup between the clubs Wednesday.

BOS: Bello TEX: Gray 26 (148 IP) Games/IP 27 (149 IP) 3.71 ERA 3.87 7.7 K/9 8.1

For a full breakdown of the Bello vs Gray matchup click here.

Vegas Odds for Red Sox at Rangers

TEX Odds to Win: -145

-145 BOS Odds to Win: +120

+120 Total: 8.5 runs

Live Stream Red Sox at Rangers

Orioles at Astros Probable Pitchers

The Baltimore Orioles will send Kyle Bradish (11-7) to the hill as they play the Astros, who will counter with Cristian Javier (9-4) for the game between the clubs Wednesday.

BAL: Bradish HOU: Javier 27 (152.2 IP) Games/IP 28 (146.1 IP) 3.12 ERA 4.74 8.8 K/9 8.5

Vegas Odds for Orioles at Astros

HOU Odds to Win: -115

-115 BAL Odds to Win: -105

-105 Total: 9 runs

Live Stream Orioles at Astros

Guardians at Royals Probable Pitchers

The Cleveland Guardians will send Lucas Giolito (8-13) to the mound as they take on the Royals, who will look to Zack Greinke (1-15) for the game between the clubs Wednesday.

CLE: Giolito KC: Greinke 30 (170.2 IP) Games/IP 27 (128.2 IP) 4.69 ERA 5.11 10.0 K/9 5.9

Vegas Odds for Guardians at Royals

CLE Odds to Win: -155

-155 KC Odds to Win: +125

+125 Total: 9 runs

Live Stream Guardians at Royals

Mariners at Athletics Probable Pitchers

The Seattle Mariners will send George Kirby (10-10) to the mound as they take on the Athletics Wednesday.

SEA: Kirby OAK: TBD 28 (171.2 IP) Games/IP - 3.57 ERA - 8.3 K/9 -

Vegas Odds for Mariners at Athletics

SEA Odds to Win: -250

-250 OAK Odds to Win: +195

+195 Total: 8 runs

Live Stream Mariners at Athletics

Giants at Diamondbacks Probable Pitchers

The San Francisco Giants will send Webb (10-12) to the mound as they play the Diamondbacks, who will give the start to Kelly (11-7) for the matchup between the teams Wednesday.

SF: Webb ARI: Kelly 31 (201 IP) Games/IP 27 (159 IP) 3.45 ERA 3.57 8.2 K/9 9.7

Vegas Odds for Giants at Diamondbacks

ARI Odds to Win: -110

-110 SF Odds to Win: -110

-110 Total: 7.5 runs

Live Stream Giants at Diamondbacks

Rockies at Padres Probable Pitchers

The Colorado Rockies will send Chase Anderson (0-5) to the mound as they play the Padres, who will counter with Seth Lugo (7-7) for the matchup between the teams Wednesday.

COL: Anderson SD: Lugo 17 (75 IP) Games/IP 24 (131.2 IP) 6.00 ERA 3.83 6.8 K/9 8.6

Vegas Odds for Rockies at Padres

SD Odds to Win: -300

-300 COL Odds to Win: +230

+230 Total: 9 runs

Live Stream Rockies at Padres

Mets at Marlins Probable Pitchers

The New York Mets will send Kodai Senga (11-7) to the mound as they take on the Marlins, who will give the start to Eury Perez (5-5) when the teams face off Wednesday.

NYM: Senga MIA: Pérez 27 (155.1 IP) Games/IP 18 (88.1 IP) 2.95 ERA 3.06 11.1 K/9 10.8

Vegas Odds for Mets at Marlins

MIA Odds to Win: -120

-120 NYM Odds to Win: +100

+100 Total: 7 runs

Live Stream Mets at Marlins

Angels at Rays Probable Pitchers

The Los Angeles Angels will send Reid Detmers (3-10) to the hill as they take on the Rays, who will look to Aaron Civale (7-3) when the teams face off Wednesday.

LAA: Detmers TB: Civale 26 (137.2 IP) Games/IP 21 (117.2 IP) 4.84 ERA 3.06 10.1 K/9 8.1

Vegas Odds for Angels at Rays

TB Odds to Win: -225

-225 LAA Odds to Win: +180

+180 Total: 8 runs

Live Stream Angels at Rays

Blue Jays at Yankees Probable Pitchers

The Toronto Blue Jays will send Kevin Gausman (11-9) to the mound as they take on the Yankees, who will look to Michael King (4-6) for the game between the teams on Wednesday.

TOR: Gausman NYY: King 29 (172 IP) Games/IP 46 (87.2 IP) 3.40 ERA 2.77 11.6 K/9 11.1

Vegas Odds for Blue Jays at Yankees

TOR Odds to Win: -120

-120 NYY Odds to Win: +100

+100 Total: 7.5 runs

Live Stream Blue Jays at Yankees

Pirates at Cubs Probable Pitchers

The Pittsburgh Pirates will send Mitch Keller (12-9) to the mound as they take on the Cubs, who will hand the ball to Justin Steele (16-4) for the game between the teams on Wednesday.

PIT: Keller CHC: Steele 30 (182.2 IP) Games/IP 28 (165 IP) 4.04 ERA 3.05 9.8 K/9 8.9

Vegas Odds for Pirates at Cubs

CHC Odds to Win: -175

-175 PIT Odds to Win: +145

+145 Total: 8.5 runs

Live Stream Pirates at Cubs

Brewers at Cardinals Probable Pitchers

The Milwaukee Brewers will send Adrian Houser (6-4) to the hill as they face the Cardinals, who will give the start to Zack Thompson (5-6) when the teams face off Wednesday.

MIL: Houser STL: Thompson 20 (95.1 IP) Games/IP 23 (56 IP) 4.53 ERA 4.34 7.7 K/9 10.1

Vegas Odds for Brewers at Cardinals

STL Odds to Win: -115

-115 MIL Odds to Win: -105

-105 Total: 8.5 runs

Live Stream Brewers at Cardinals

Tigers at Dodgers Probable Pitchers

The Detroit Tigers will send Reese Olson (4-7) to the hill as they take on the Dodgers, who will counter with Bobby Miller (10-3) when the clubs play Wednesday.

DET: Olson LAD: Miller 19 (92 IP) Games/IP 19 (107.1 IP) 4.30 ERA 4.02 8.9 K/9 8.3

Vegas Odds for Tigers at Dodgers

LAD Odds to Win: -250

-250 DET Odds to Win: +190

+190 Total: 8.5 runs

Live Stream Tigers at Dodgers

