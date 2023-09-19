Tanner Houck takes the mound for the Boston Red Sox on Tuesday at Globe Life Field against Robbie Grossman and the Texas Rangers. First pitch is at 8:05 PM ET.

Oddsmakers list the Rangers as -155 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Red Sox +125 moneyline odds to win. The game's total has been listed at 8.5 runs.

Rep your team with officially licensed Red Sox gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Red Sox vs. Rangers Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, September 19, 2023

Tuesday, September 19, 2023 Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET TV: BSSW

BSSW Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Rangers -155 +125 8.5 -115 -105 - - -

Bet with King of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Red Sox Recent Betting Performance

The Red Sox have played as the underdog in six of their past 10 games and have gone 2-4 in those contests.

In their last 10 games with an over/under, the Red Sox and their opponents have combined to eclipse the total three times.

Oddsmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Red Sox's past 10 games. Boston's past four games have finished below the set point total, and the average total in that stretch was 8.4.

Explore More About This Game

Red Sox Betting Records & Stats

The Red Sox have been victorious in 38, or 48.7%, of the 78 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, Boston has won 15 of its 21 games, or 71.4%, when it's the underdog by at least +125 on the moneyline.

The Red Sox have an implied victory probability of 44.4% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

So far this season, Boston and its opponents have hit the over in 77 of its 149 games with a total.

The Red Sox are 3-6-0 against the spread in their nine games that had a posted line this season.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Red Sox Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 38-38 37-38 29-27 46-48 52-57 23-18

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.