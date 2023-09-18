The Texas Rangers and Corey Seager will hit the field against the Boston Red Sox and Rafael Devers on Monday at 8:05 PM ET in the first game of a three-game series at Globe Life Field.

Red Sox vs. Rangers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Monday, September 18, 2023

Monday, September 18, 2023 Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Discover More About This Game

Red Sox Batting & Pitching Performance

The Red Sox have hit 176 homers this season, which ranks 15th in the league.

Fueled by 518 extra-base hits, Boston ranks seventh in MLB with a .433 slugging percentage this season.

The Red Sox have a team batting average of .261 this season, which ranks third among MLB teams.

Boston has scored 736 runs this season, which ranks eighth in MLB.

The Red Sox have an OBP of .328 this season, which ranks eighth in MLB.

The Red Sox rank 12th with an average of 8.4 strikeouts per game.

Boston averages the 13th-most strikeouts per nine innings (8.9) in the majors this season.

Boston has the 21st-ranked ERA (4.54) in the majors this season.

Red Sox pitchers have a 1.351 WHIP this season, 20th in the majors.

Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher

The Red Sox will hand the ball to Kutter Crawford (6-7) for his 21st start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Tuesday, when he threw 4 2/3 innings against the New York Yankees, giving up one earned run while allowing three hits.

In 20 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in two of them.

Crawford has 10 starts of five or more innings this season in 20 chances. He averages 4 innings per outing.

He has made 28 appearances and finished seven of them without allowing an earned run.

Red Sox Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Red Sox Starter Opponent Starter 9/14/2023 Yankees W 5-0 Home Tanner Houck Michael King 9/14/2023 Yankees L 8-5 Home Nick Robertson Clarke Schmidt 9/15/2023 Blue Jays L 3-0 Away Brayan Bello José Berríos 9/16/2023 Blue Jays L 4-3 Away Chris Sale Chris Bassitt 9/17/2023 Blue Jays L 3-2 Away Nick Pivetta Hyun-Jin Ryu 9/18/2023 Rangers - Away Kutter Crawford Jordan Montgomery 9/19/2023 Rangers - Away Tanner Houck Nathan Eovaldi 9/20/2023 Rangers - Away Brayan Bello Jon Gray 9/22/2023 White Sox - Home Chris Sale Touki Toussaint 9/23/2023 White Sox - Home Nick Pivetta Dylan Cease 9/24/2023 White Sox - Home Kutter Crawford Mike Clevinger

