Monday's contest that pits the Texas Rangers (82-67) versus the Boston Red Sox (74-76) at Globe Life Field is expected to be a competitive matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-4 in favor of the Rangers. First pitch is at 8:05 PM ET on September 18.

The probable pitchers are Jordan Montgomery (9-11) for the Rangers and Kutter Crawford (6-7) for the Red Sox.

Red Sox vs. Rangers Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, September 18, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET

Monday, September 18, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET Where: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas

Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas

Red Sox vs. Rangers Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Rangers 5, Red Sox 4.

Total Prediction for Red Sox vs. Rangers

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Red Sox Performance Insights

The Red Sox have played as the underdog in six of their past 10 games and have gone 1-5 in those contests.

In its last 10 matchups with a total posted by sportsbooks, Boston and its opponents are 4-6-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The last 10 Red Sox contests have not had a runline posted by bookmakers.

The Red Sox have been underdogs in 77 games this season and have come away with the win 37 times (48.1%) in those contests.

This season, Boston has come away with a win seven times in 11 chances when named as an underdog of at least +135 or longer on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Red Sox have a 42.6% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Boston scores the eighth-most runs in baseball (736 total, 4.9 per game).

Red Sox pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.54 ERA this year, which ranks 21st in MLB.

Red Sox Schedule