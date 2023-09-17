The Toronto Blue Jays (82-67) will be eyeing a series sweep when they clash with the Boston Red Sox (74-75) at Rogers Centre on Sunday, September 17 at 1:37 PM ET. Hyun-Jin Ryu will get the nod for the Blue Jays, while Nick Pivetta will take the hill for the Red Sox.

The Blue Jays have been listed as -140 moneyline favorites for this matchup with the Red Sox (+115). The matchup's total has been listed at 8 runs.

Red Sox vs. Blue Jays Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, September 17, 2023

Sunday, September 17, 2023 Time: 1:37 PM ET

1:37 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Toronto, Ontario

Toronto, Ontario Venue: Rogers Centre

Rogers Centre Probable Pitchers: Ryu - TOR (3-3, 2.93 ERA) vs Pivetta - BOS (9-9, 4.56 ERA)

Red Sox vs. Blue Jays Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed at several sportsbooks.

Red Sox vs. Blue Jays Betting Trends and Insights

The Blue Jays have entered the game as favorites 104 times this season and won 57, or 54.8%, of those games.

In games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -140 or shorter, the Blue Jays have a record of 39-30 (56.5%).

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 58.3% chance of a victory for Toronto.

The Blue Jays went 5-4 over the nine games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups -- all had a set run total -- Toronto and its opponents combined to go over the total four times.

The Red Sox have been chosen as underdogs in 76 games this year and have walked away with the win 37 times (48.7%) in those games.

This season, the Red Sox have come away with a win 22 times in 35 chances when named as an underdog of at least +115 or longer on the moneyline.

In six games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Red Sox have a record of 1-5.

When it comes to hitting the over, Boston and its opponents are 4-6-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

