Wilyer Abreu and the Boston Red Sox take the field on Sunday at Rogers Centre against Hyun-Jin Ryu, who gets the start for the Toronto Blue Jays. First pitch is at 1:37 PM ET for the final game of a three-game series.

The favored Blue Jays have -140 moneyline odds against the underdog Red Sox, who are listed at +115. The total is 8 runs for the game (with -115 odds to hit the over and -105 odds on the under).

Rep your team with officially licensed Red Sox gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Red Sox vs. Blue Jays Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, September 17, 2023

Sunday, September 17, 2023 Time: 1:37 PM ET

1:37 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Toronto, Ontario

Toronto, Ontario Venue: Rogers Centre

Rogers Centre Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Blue Jays -140 +115 8 -115 -105 - - -

Bet with King of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Red Sox Recent Betting Performance

The Red Sox have played as the underdog in six of their past 10 games and have gone 1-5 in those contests.

In their last 10 games with an over/under, the Red Sox and their opponents have combined to eclipse the total four times.

Oddsmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Red Sox's past 10 games.

Explore More About This Game

Red Sox Betting Records & Stats

The Red Sox have been victorious in 37, or 48.7%, of the 76 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

Boston is 22-13 this season when entering a game as the underdog by +115 or more on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Red Sox have a 46.5% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Boston and its opponents have gone over the total this season in 77 of its 147 opportunities.

In nine games with a line this season, the Red Sox have a mark of 3-6-0 against the spread.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Red Sox Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 38-38 36-37 29-26 45-48 52-57 22-17

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.