Red Sox vs. Blue Jays Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - September 17
Sunday's game features the Toronto Blue Jays (82-67) and the Boston Red Sox (74-75) clashing at Rogers Centre in what should be a close matchup, with a projected 6-4 victory for the Blue Jays according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 1:37 PM ET on September 17.
The Blue Jays will give the ball to Hyun-Jin Ryu (3-3, 2.93 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 4 on the season, and the Red Sox will counter with Nick Pivetta (9-9, 4.56 ERA).
Red Sox vs. Blue Jays Game Info & Odds
- When: Sunday, September 17, 2023 at 1:37 PM ET
- Where: Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Red Sox vs. Blue Jays Score Prediction
Our prediction for this contest is Blue Jays 6, Red Sox 5.
Total Prediction for Red Sox vs. Blue Jays
- Total Prediction: Over 8 runs
Discover More About This Game
Red Sox Performance Insights
- In six games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Red Sox have posted a mark of 1-5.
- When it comes to the total, Boston and its opponents are 4-6-0 in its previous 10 games.
- The last 10 Red Sox contests have not had a runline posted by oddsmakers.
- The Red Sox have been victorious in 37, or 48.7%, of the 76 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.
- This year, Boston has won 22 of 35 games when listed as at least +115 or worse on the moneyline.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Red Sox have a 46.5% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.
- Boston scores the eighth-most runs in baseball (734 total, 4.9 per game).
- The Red Sox have the 21st-ranked ERA (4.55) in the majors this season.
Red Sox Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|September 12
|Yankees
|L 4-1
|Kutter Crawford vs Carlos Rodón
|September 14
|Yankees
|W 5-0
|Tanner Houck vs Michael King
|September 14
|Yankees
|L 8-5
|Nick Robertson vs Clarke Schmidt
|September 15
|@ Blue Jays
|L 3-0
|Brayan Bello vs José Berríos
|September 16
|@ Blue Jays
|L 4-3
|Chris Sale vs Chris Bassitt
|September 17
|@ Blue Jays
|-
|Nick Pivetta vs Hyun-Jin Ryu
|September 18
|@ Rangers
|-
|Kutter Crawford vs Jordan Montgomery
|September 19
|@ Rangers
|-
|Tanner Houck vs Nathan Eovaldi
|September 20
|@ Rangers
|-
|Brayan Bello vs Jon Gray
|September 22
|White Sox
|-
|Chris Sale vs Touki Toussaint
|September 23
|White Sox
|-
|Nick Pivetta vs Dylan Cease
