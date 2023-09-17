Sunday's game features the Toronto Blue Jays (82-67) and the Boston Red Sox (74-75) clashing at Rogers Centre in what should be a close matchup, with a projected 6-4 victory for the Blue Jays according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 1:37 PM ET on September 17.

The Blue Jays will give the ball to Hyun-Jin Ryu (3-3, 2.93 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 4 on the season, and the Red Sox will counter with Nick Pivetta (9-9, 4.56 ERA).

Red Sox vs. Blue Jays Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, September 17, 2023 at 1:37 PM ET

Where: Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario

How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Red Sox vs. Blue Jays Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Blue Jays 6, Red Sox 5.

Total Prediction for Red Sox vs. Blue Jays

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

Discover More About This Game

Red Sox Performance Insights

In six games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Red Sox have posted a mark of 1-5.

When it comes to the total, Boston and its opponents are 4-6-0 in its previous 10 games.

The last 10 Red Sox contests have not had a runline posted by oddsmakers.

The Red Sox have been victorious in 37, or 48.7%, of the 76 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This year, Boston has won 22 of 35 games when listed as at least +115 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Red Sox have a 46.5% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Boston scores the eighth-most runs in baseball (734 total, 4.9 per game).

The Red Sox have the 21st-ranked ERA (4.55) in the majors this season.

Red Sox Schedule