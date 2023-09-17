At +6600, the New England Patriots are No. 18 in the league in terms of Super Bowl-winning odds as of September 17.

Patriots Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC East: +900

+900 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +6600

New England Betting Insights

New England won seven games against the spread last season, failing to cover or pushing nine times.

Patriots games went over the point total eight out of 17 times last season.

New England ranked 26th in total offense (314.6 yards per game) and eighth in total defense (322 yards allowed per game) last season.

At home last year, the Patriots were 4-4. On the road, they were 4-5.

New England won once as an underdog (1-7) a year ago, and went 7-1 as the favored team.

The Patriots were 6-6 in the AFC, including 3-3 in the AFC East.

Patriots Impact Players

In 17 games last year, Rhamondre Stevenson rushed for 1,040 yards (61.2 per game) and five touchdowns.

In the passing game, Stevenson scored one touchdown, with 69 catches for 421 yards.

Mac Jones passed for 2,997 yards (214.1 per game), completing 65.2% of his passes, with 14 touchdowns and 11 interceptions in 14 games.

In addition, Jones rushed for 102 yards and one TD.

On the ground with the Cowboys a season ago, Ezekiel Elliott scored 12 touchdowns a season ago and picked up 876 yards (58.4 per game).

In the passing game for the Chiefs, JuJu Smith-Schuster scored three TDs, catching 78 balls for 933 yards (58.3 per game).

On defense last year, Matthew Judon helped lead the charge with 60 tackles, 14.0 TFL, 15.5 sacks, and three passes defended in 16 games.

Patriots Player Futures

2023-24 Patriots NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 Eagles L 25-20 +750 2 September 17 Dolphins - +1600 3 September 24 @ Jets - +5000 4 October 1 @ Cowboys - +1000 5 October 8 Saints - +3000 6 October 15 @ Raiders - +8000 7 October 22 Bills - +900 8 October 29 @ Dolphins - +1600 9 November 5 Commanders - +10000 10 November 12 Colts - +25000 BYE - - - - 12 November 26 @ Giants - +8000 13 December 3 Chargers - +2000 14 December 7 @ Steelers - +6600 15 December 18 Chiefs - +650 16 December 24 @ Broncos - +8000 17 December 31 @ Bills - +900 18 January 7 Jets - +5000

