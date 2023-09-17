The September 17 matchup between the Miami Dolphins (1-0) and the New England Patriots (0-1) will feature a battle between quarterbacks Tua Tagovailoa and Mac Jones at Gillette Stadium. Below, we discuss all of the stats and trends you need to know about these two signal callers heading into this week's contest.

Patriots vs. Dolphins Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, September 17, 2023

Sunday, September 17, 2023 Time: 8:20 PM ET

8:20 PM ET Venue: Gillette Stadium

Gillette Stadium Location: Foxborough, Massachusetts

Foxborough, Massachusetts TV: NBC

Mac Jones vs. Tua Tagovailoa Matchup

Mac Jones 2022 Stats Tua Tagovailoa 14 Games Played 13 65.2% Completion % 64.8% 2,997 (214.1) Passing Yards (Per Game) 3,548 (272.9) 14 Touchdowns 25 11 Interceptions 8 102 (7.3) Rushing Yards (Per game) 70 (5.4) 1 Rushing Touchdowns 0

Dolphins Defensive Stats

Last season, the Dolphins were bottom-10 in points allowed, ranking 24th in the NFL with 399 points surrendered (23.5 per contest). They also ranked 18th in total yards allowed (5,743).

When it came to stopping the pass, Miami's defense was stuck in neutral last season, as it ranked 27th in the league with 234.8 passing yards per game allowed. In terms of yards per attempt, the team ranked 11th in the NFL with 6.4 yards allowed per pass attempt.

Against the run, the Dolphins' defense was firing on all cylinders, with 1,751 rushing yards allowed last year (sixth-fewest in NFL).

On defense, Miami ranked 23rd in the NFL in terms of red-zone efficiency allowed, with a mark of 59.3%. It was 23rd in third-down percentage allowed at 41.6%.

Patriots Defensive Stats

Last season, the Patriots gave up 347 points, ranking 11th in the league with 20.4 points allowed per contest. In terms of total yards, they ranked ninth in the NFL with 5,474 total yards allowed (322 per contest).

When it came to defending the pass, New England allowed 3,681 total passing yards (17th in NFL) and ranked eighth in yards allowed per pass attempt (6.2).

Against the run, the Patriots' defense was clicking last season, as it ranked seventh in the league with 1,793 total rushing yards allowed. In terms of rushing TDs, the team ranked first with seven rushing touchdowns allowed.

On defense, New England ranked 22nd in the NFL in terms of red-zone efficiency allowed, with a mark of 58%. It was 22nd in third-down percentage allowed at 40.2%.

