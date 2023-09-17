The Minnesota Lynx (19-21) head into a road matchup with Alyssa Thomas and the Connecticut Sun (27-13) at Mohegan Sun Arena on Sunday, with the opening tip at 1:00 PM ET.

In Connecticut's previous game, it defeated Minnesota 90-60 at home, with DeWanna Bonner (17 PTS, 15 REB, 6 AST, 35.3 FG%, 2-9 from 3PT) and Rebecca Allen (15 PTS, 4 STL, 2 BLK, 50 FG%, 5-6 from 3PT) leading the way. For the Lynx, Kayla McBride (16 PTS, 42.9 FG%, 2-9 from 3PT) and Napheesa Collier (14 PTS, 2 BLK, 41.7 FG%) were the top performers.

Sun vs. Lynx Game Time and Info

Who's the favorite?: Sun (-500 to win)

Sun (-500 to win) Who's the underdog?: Lynx (+375 to win)

Lynx (+375 to win) What's the spread?: Sun (-9.5)

Sun (-9.5) What's the over/under?: 158.5

158.5 When: Sunday, September 17, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, September 17, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut

Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut TV: ESPN

Sun Season Stats

The Sun own a top-five defense this season, ranking best in the league with 79 points allowed per game. Offensively, they rank fourth with 82.7 points scored per contest.

With 33.6 boards per game, Connecticut ranks eighth in the WNBA. It allows 33.9 rebounds per contest, which ranks fourth in the league.

The Sun have been tallying plenty of assists in 2023, ranking third-best in the WNBA with 20.7 dimes per game.

Connecticut is thriving in terms of turnovers, as it ranks third-best in the league in turnovers committed (12.4 per game) and best in forced turnovers (14.8 per contest).

The Sun are sixth in the WNBA with 7.2 three-pointers per game this year. Meanwhile, they rank fourth with a 36% shooting percentage from downtown.

When it comes to defending three-pointers, everything is clicking for Connecticut, who is ceding 6.7 treys per game (second-best in WNBA) and a 32.1% shooting percentage from three-point land (best).

Sun Home/Away Splits

The Sun's offense has been much better in home games (85.1 PPG) compared to away games (80.3 PPG). However, their defense has been worse when playing at home (80 PPG allowed) when compared to their play on the road (78 PPG allowed).

At home, Connecticut averages 2.1 more rebounds per game than on the road (34.7 at home, 32.6 on the road), while it lets its opponents grab two fewer boards in home games than in road games (32.9 at home, 34.9 on the road).

On average, the Sun collect more assists at home than they do on the road (21.7 at home, 19.6 on the road). The 2023 WNBA campaign has seen Connecticut turn the ball over more at home (12.5 per game) than on the road (12.4). It's also forced more turnovers at home (14.9 per game) than on the road (14.8).

The Sun connect on 0.6 more three-pointers when playing at home (7.5 per game) than on the road (6.9). They also shoot a better percentage at home (37.1% in home games compared to 34.8% on the road).

In 2023 Connecticut averages 6.6 three-pointers allowed at home and 6.8 away, while allowing 33.5% shooting from distance at home compared to 30.8% away.

Sun Moneyline and ATS Records

The Sun have won 78.6% of the games this season when they were the moneyline favorite (22-6).

When they have played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -500 or shorter, the Sun have gone 4-2 (66.7%).

Connecticut has 21 wins in 39 games against the spread this season.

Connecticut has one win ATS (1-5) as a 9.5-point favorite or greater this year.

The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives the Sun an 83.3% chance to win.

