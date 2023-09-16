Looking for info on how to watch all of the Week 3 college football action? Below, we highlight how you can watch all eight games involving teams from the Ivy League.

Ivy League Games on TV This Week

Date/Time TV Holy Cross Crusaders at Yale Bulldogs 12:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 16 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Cornell Big Red at Lehigh Mountain Hawks 12:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 16 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Columbia Lions at Lafayette Leopards 12:30 PM ET, Saturday, September 16 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Pennsylvania Quakers at Colgate Raiders 1:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 16 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Saint Thomas (MN) Tommies at Harvard Crimson 1:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 16 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Brown Bears at Bryant Bulldogs 4:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 16 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Princeton Tigers at San Diego Toreros 4:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 16 WCC Network Dartmouth Big Green at New Hampshire Wildcats 6:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 16 FloSports

