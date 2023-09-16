How to Watch the Red Sox vs. Blue Jays Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for September 16
The Toronto Blue Jays and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. will hit the field against the Boston Red Sox and Triston Casas on Saturday at 3:07 PM ET, in the second game of a three-game series at Rogers Centre.
Red Sox vs. Blue Jays Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023
- Time: 3:07 PM ET
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Location: Toronto, Ontario
- Venue: Rogers Centre
Red Sox Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Red Sox rank 15th in Major League Baseball with 174 home runs.
- Fueled by 513 extra-base hits, Boston ranks sixth in MLB with a .435 slugging percentage this season.
- The Red Sox rank third in MLB with a .263 team batting average.
- Boston has scored the eighth-most runs in baseball this season with 731.
- The Red Sox have an on-base percentage of .328 this season, which ranks eighth in the league.
- The Red Sox rank 12th in strikeouts per game (8.3) among MLB offenses.
- Boston has an 8.9 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 14th in the majors.
- Boston has pitched to a 4.58 ERA this season, which ranks 21st in baseball.
- Red Sox pitchers have a 1.355 WHIP this season, 20th in the majors.
Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Red Sox will send Chris Sale (6-4) to the mound for his 18th start this season.
- The left-hander's last appearance was on Saturday, when he threw four innings against the Baltimore Orioles, giving up six earned runs while allowing six hits.
- He has started 17 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in five of them.
- Sale has started 17 games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings 10 times. He averages 5.1 innings per appearance.
- He has made 17 appearances and finished one of them without allowing an earned run.
Red Sox Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Red Sox Starter
|Opponent Starter
|9/12/2023
|Yankees
|L 3-2
|Home
|Nick Pivetta
|Randy Vasquez
|9/12/2023
|Yankees
|L 4-1
|Home
|Kutter Crawford
|Carlos Rodón
|9/14/2023
|Yankees
|W 5-0
|Home
|Tanner Houck
|Michael King
|9/14/2023
|Yankees
|L 8-5
|Home
|Nick Robertson
|Clarke Schmidt
|9/15/2023
|Blue Jays
|L 3-0
|Away
|Brayan Bello
|José Berríos
|9/16/2023
|Blue Jays
|-
|Away
|Chris Sale
|Chris Bassitt
|9/17/2023
|Blue Jays
|-
|Away
|Nick Pivetta
|Hyun-Jin Ryu
|9/18/2023
|Rangers
|-
|Away
|Kutter Crawford
|Jordan Montgomery
|9/19/2023
|Rangers
|-
|Away
|Tanner Houck
|Nathan Eovaldi
|9/20/2023
|Rangers
|-
|Away
|Brayan Bello
|Jon Gray
|9/22/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Home
|Chris Sale
|Touki Toussaint
