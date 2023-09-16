Oregon State vs. San Diego State: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - September 16
The San Diego State Aztecs (2-1) will look to upset the No. 16 Oregon State Beavers (2-0) on Saturday, September 16, 2023 at Reser Stadium. The Beavers are undoubtedly the favorites in this one, with the line posted at 24.5 points. The over/under in this outing is 48.5 points.
In this article, you will find odds and spreads for the Oregon State vs. San Diego State matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Oregon State vs. San Diego State Game Info
- Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Corvallis, Oregon
- Venue: Reser Stadium
Oregon State vs. San Diego State Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Oregon State Moneyline
|San Diego State Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Oregon State (-24.5)
|48.5
|-3000
|+1200
|DraftKings
|Oregon State (-24.5)
|48.5
|-2800
|+1300
|FanDuel
|Oregon State (-24.5)
|48.5
|-
|-
Week 3 Odds
Oregon State vs. San Diego State Betting Trends
- Oregon State has won all one of its games against the spread this season.
- San Diego State has a record of 1-1-0 against the spread this season.
Oregon State & San Diego State 2023 Futures Odds
|Oregon State
|To Win the National Champ.
|+20000
|Bet $100 to win $20000
|To Win the Pac-12
|+350
|Bet $100 to win $350
|San Diego State
|To Win the MWC
|+900
|Bet $100 to win $900
