This week, there's high school football on the docket in York County, Maine. To learn how to stream the games, we have you covered below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

York County, Maine High School Football Games This Week

Friday

Kennebunk High School at Westbrook High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on September 15

6:00 PM ET on September 15 Location: Westbrook, ME

Westbrook, ME How to Stream: Watch Here

Leavitt Area High School at York High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on September 15

6:00 PM ET on September 15 Location: York, ME

York, ME Conference: B South

B South How to Stream: Watch Here

Marshwood High School at Gorham High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15

7:00 PM ET on September 15 Location: Gorham, ME

Gorham, ME How to Stream: Watch Here

Saturday

Wells High School at Winthrop High School