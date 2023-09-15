There is high school football competition in Penobscot County, Maine this week, and information on how to stream these games is available in this article.

    • Penobscot County, Maine High School Football Games This Week

    Ellsworth High School at Orono High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
    • Location: Orono, ME
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Old Town High School at Belfast Area High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
    • Location: Belfast, ME
    • Conference: B North
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Mattanawcook Academy at Stearns High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
    • Location: Millinocket, ME
    • Conference: C North
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

