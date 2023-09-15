Maine High School Football Live Streams in Penobscot County This Week
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 2:13 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
There is high school football competition in Penobscot County, Maine this week, and information on how to stream these games is available in this article.
Penobscot County, Maine High School Football Games This Week
Ellsworth High School at Orono High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Orono, ME
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Old Town High School at Belfast Area High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Belfast, ME
- Conference: B North
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Mattanawcook Academy at Stearns High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Millinocket, ME
- Conference: C North
- How to Stream: Watch Here
