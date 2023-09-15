In the matchup between the Rhode Island Rams and Maine Black Bears on Friday, September 15 at 6:30 PM, our projection model expects the Rams to come away with the victory. Wanting projections on the final score, spread, and point total, too? Find a full game projection below.

Maine vs. Rhode Island Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Rhode Island (-20.8) 50.0 Rhode Island 35, Maine 15

Maine Betting Info (2023)

The Black Bears have won once against the spread this year.

The Black Bears have had one game (out of two) go over the total this season.

Rhode Island Betting Info (2022)

The Rams went 8-3-0 ATS last year.

In Rams games last season, combined scoring went over the point total six times.

Black Bears vs. Rams 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Maine 9.5 29.0 -- -- 9.5 29.0 Rhode Island 35.0 28.0 35.0 14.0 35.0 42.0

