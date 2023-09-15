Maine High School Football Live Streams in Cumberland County This Week
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 2:13 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
High school football is happening this week in Cumberland County, Maine, and information on these matchups is available in this article, if you're searching for how to watch them.
Cumberland County, Maine High School Football Games This Week
Mt. Ararat High School at Gray-New Gloucester High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Gray, ME
- Conference: A South
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Kennebunk High School at Westbrook High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Westbrook, ME
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Edward Little High School at Windham High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Windham, ME
- Conference: AA North
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Marshwood High School at Gorham High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Gorham, ME
- How to Stream: Watch Here
