High school football is happening this week in Cumberland County, Maine, and information on these matchups is available in this article, if you're searching for how to watch them.

Cumberland County, Maine High School Football Games This Week

Mt. Ararat High School at Gray-New Gloucester High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on September 15

6:00 PM ET on September 15 Location: Gray, ME

Gray, ME Conference: A South

A South How to Stream: Watch Here

Kennebunk High School at Westbrook High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on September 15

6:00 PM ET on September 15 Location: Westbrook, ME

Westbrook, ME How to Stream: Watch Here

Edward Little High School at Windham High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15

7:00 PM ET on September 15 Location: Windham, ME

Windham, ME Conference: AA North

AA North How to Stream: Watch Here

Marshwood High School at Gorham High School