Thursday's contest that pits the Boston Red Sox (73-72) against the New York Yankees (73-72) at Fenway Park should be a close matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 6-4 in favor of the Red Sox. Game time is at 1:35 PM ET on September 14.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Red Sox will send Tanner Houck (4-9) to the mound, while Michael King (4-5) will take the ball for the Yankees.

Red Sox vs. Yankees Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, September 14, 2023 at 1:35 PM ET

Thursday, September 14, 2023 at 1:35 PM ET Where: Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts

Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Red Sox vs. Yankees Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Red Sox 6, Yankees 5.

Total Prediction for Red Sox vs. Yankees

Total Prediction: Over 9.5 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Explore More About This Game

Red Sox Performance Insights

In five games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Red Sox have a record of 2-3.

In its last 10 games with a total, Boston and its opponents are 6-3-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

There has not been a spread set for any of the Red Sox's last 10 games.

The Red Sox have entered the game as favorites 65 times this season and won 33, or 50.8%, of those games.

Boston has a record of 32-26, a 55.2% win rate, when favored by -120 or more by bookmakers this season.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Red Sox have a 54.5% chance to win.

Boston has scored the eighth-most runs in the majors this season with 721.

The Red Sox have the 21st-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.59).

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Red Sox Schedule