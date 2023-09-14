Red Sox vs. Yankees Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - September 14
Thursday's contest that pits the Boston Red Sox (73-72) against the New York Yankees (73-72) at Fenway Park should be a close matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 6-4 in favor of the Red Sox. Game time is at 1:35 PM ET on September 14.
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Red Sox will send Tanner Houck (4-9) to the mound, while Michael King (4-5) will take the ball for the Yankees.
Red Sox vs. Yankees Game Info & Odds
- When: Thursday, September 14, 2023 at 1:35 PM ET
- Where: Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Red Sox vs. Yankees Score Prediction
Our pick for this matchup is Red Sox 6, Yankees 5.
Total Prediction for Red Sox vs. Yankees
- Total Prediction: Over 9.5 runs
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.
Explore More About This Game
Red Sox Performance Insights
- In five games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Red Sox have a record of 2-3.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Boston and its opponents are 6-3-1 when it comes to hitting the over.
- There has not been a spread set for any of the Red Sox's last 10 games.
- The Red Sox have entered the game as favorites 65 times this season and won 33, or 50.8%, of those games.
- Boston has a record of 32-26, a 55.2% win rate, when favored by -120 or more by bookmakers this season.
- Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Red Sox have a 54.5% chance to win.
- Boston has scored the eighth-most runs in the majors this season with 721.
- The Red Sox have the 21st-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.59).
Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Red Sox Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|September 8
|Orioles
|L 11-2
|Tanner Houck vs Kyle Bradish
|September 9
|Orioles
|L 13-12
|Chris Sale vs Jack Flaherty
|September 10
|Orioles
|W 7-3
|Brayan Bello vs Grayson Rodriguez
|September 12
|Yankees
|L 3-2
|Nick Pivetta vs Randy Vasquez
|September 12
|Yankees
|L 4-1
|Kutter Crawford vs Carlos Rodón
|September 14
|Yankees
|-
|Tanner Houck vs Michael King
|September 14
|Yankees
|-
|Chris Sale vs Clarke Schmidt
|September 15
|@ Blue Jays
|-
|Brayan Bello vs José Berríos
|September 16
|@ Blue Jays
|-
|Chris Sale vs Chris Bassitt
|September 17
|@ Blue Jays
|-
|Nick Pivetta vs Hyun-Jin Ryu
|September 18
|@ Rangers
|-
|Tanner Houck vs Jordan Montgomery
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.