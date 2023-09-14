Red Sox vs. Yankees Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - September 14
Thursday's contest features the Boston Red Sox (74-72) and the New York Yankees (73-73) facing off at Fenway Park (on September 14) at 7:15 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 5-4 win for the Red Sox, who is slightly favored based on our model.
The Yankees will look to Clarke Schmidt (9-8) against the Red Sox and Nick Robertson (0-1).
Red Sox vs. Yankees Game Info & Odds
- When: Thursday, September 14, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET
- Where: Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts
- How to Watch on TV: FOX
Red Sox vs. Yankees Score Prediction
Our prediction for this game is Red Sox 5, Yankees 4.
Total Prediction for Red Sox vs. Yankees
- Total Prediction: Under 9.5 runs
Red Sox Performance Insights
- In five games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Red Sox have posted a mark of 2-3.
- In its previous 10 games with a total, Boston and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on five occasions.
- The Red Sox's previous 10 contests have not had a runline posted by bookmakers.
- The Red Sox have won in 37, or 50.7%, of the 73 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.
- This season, Boston has been victorious 30 times in 62 chances when named as an underdog of at least -105 or worse on the moneyline.
- The Red Sox have an implied victory probability of 51.2% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.
- Boston scores the eighth-most runs in baseball (726 total, five per game).
- The Red Sox have pitched to a 4.56 ERA this season, which ranks 21st in baseball.
Red Sox Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|September 9
|Orioles
|L 13-12
|Chris Sale vs Jack Flaherty
|September 10
|Orioles
|W 7-3
|Brayan Bello vs Grayson Rodriguez
|September 12
|Yankees
|L 3-2
|Nick Pivetta vs Randy Vasquez
|September 12
|Yankees
|L 4-1
|Kutter Crawford vs Carlos Rodón
|September 14
|Yankees
|W 5-0
|Tanner Houck vs Michael King
|September 14
|Yankees
|-
|Nick Robertson vs Clarke Schmidt
|September 15
|@ Blue Jays
|-
|Brayan Bello vs José Berríos
|September 16
|@ Blue Jays
|-
|Chris Sale vs Chris Bassitt
|September 17
|@ Blue Jays
|-
|Nick Pivetta vs Hyun-Jin Ryu
|September 18
|@ Rangers
|-
|Tanner Houck vs Jordan Montgomery
|September 19
|@ Rangers
|-
|Tanner Houck vs Nathan Eovaldi
