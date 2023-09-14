Thursday's contest features the Boston Red Sox (74-72) and the New York Yankees (73-73) facing off at Fenway Park (on September 14) at 7:15 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 5-4 win for the Red Sox, who is slightly favored based on our model.

The Yankees will look to Clarke Schmidt (9-8) against the Red Sox and Nick Robertson (0-1).

Red Sox vs. Yankees Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, September 14, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET

Thursday, September 14, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET Where: Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts

How to Watch on TV: FOX

Red Sox vs. Yankees Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Red Sox 5, Yankees 4.

Total Prediction for Red Sox vs. Yankees

Total Prediction: Under 9.5 runs

Red Sox Performance Insights

In five games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Red Sox have posted a mark of 2-3.

In its previous 10 games with a total, Boston and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on five occasions.

The Red Sox's previous 10 contests have not had a runline posted by bookmakers.

The Red Sox have won in 37, or 50.7%, of the 73 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, Boston has been victorious 30 times in 62 chances when named as an underdog of at least -105 or worse on the moneyline.

The Red Sox have an implied victory probability of 51.2% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Boston scores the eighth-most runs in baseball (726 total, five per game).

The Red Sox have pitched to a 4.56 ERA this season, which ranks 21st in baseball.

Red Sox Schedule