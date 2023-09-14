Rafael Devers and the Boston Red Sox (73-72) will host Gleyber Torres and the New York Yankees (73-72) at Fenway Park on Thursday, September 14, with a start time of 1:35 PM ET.

The Red Sox are -120 moneyline favorites for this matchup against the Yankees (+100). The total for the contest has been set at 9.5 runs.

Red Sox vs. Yankees Time and TV Channel

Date: Thursday, September 14, 2023

Thursday, September 14, 2023 Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Fenway Park

Fenway Park Probable Pitchers: Tanner Houck - BOS (4-9, 5.28 ERA) vs Michael King - NYY (4-5, 2.82 ERA)

Red Sox vs. Yankees Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available at multiple sportsbooks.

Red Sox vs. Yankees Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Red Sox have won 33 out of the 65 games, or 50.8%, in which they've been favored.

In games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -120 or shorter, the Red Sox have a 32-26 record (winning 55.2% of their games).

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 54.5% chance of a victory for Boston.

The Red Sox went 2-3 over the five games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups (all 10 of them had set totals), Boston and its opponents combined to go over the run total six times.

The Yankees have been victorious in 23, or 44.2%, of the 52 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This year, the Yankees have won 19 of 43 games when listed as at least +100 or worse on the moneyline.

The Yankees have played as underdogs in four of their past 10 games and won each of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, New York and its opponents are 4-6-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Red Sox Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +50000 17th 4th

