The Memphis Tigers (2-0) face a fellow AAC opponent when they host the Navy Midshipmen (1-1) on Thursday, September 14, 2023 at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium.

Memphis has been a handful for opposing teams, as they rank top-25 in both scoring offense (14th-best with 46.5 points per game) and scoring defense (12th-best with 8.5 points allowed per game) this year. Navy has been sputtering offensively, ranking 12th-worst with 288.5 total yards per game. It has been more effective defensively, surrendering 335.5 total yards per contest (64th-ranked).

Memphis vs. Navy Game Info

Date: Thursday, September 14, 2023

Thursday, September 14, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN

Memphis, Florida

Memphis, Florida Venue: Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium

Memphis vs. Navy Key Statistics

Memphis Navy 470 (38th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 288.5 (121st) 160.5 (2nd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 335.5 (61st) 179 (51st) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 185.5 (45th) 291 (36th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 103 (129th) 3 (72nd) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 5 (12th) Takeaways (Rank) 2 (71st)

Memphis Stats Leaders

Seth Henigan has thrown for 573 yards (286.5 ypg) to lead Memphis, completing 73.8% of his passes and tossing four touchdown passes compared to two interceptions this season. He's also contributed in the ground game with 27 rushing yards on 11 carries with one rushing touchdown.

The team's top rusher, Blake Watson, has carried the ball 30 times for 126 yards (63 per game), scoring three times. He's also caught nine passes for 62 yards.

This season, Sutton Smith has carried the ball 23 times for 120 yards (60 per game) and two touchdowns.

Tauskie Dove's team-high 124 yards as a receiver have come on four receptions (out of four targets) with one touchdown.

DeMeer Blankumsee has grabbed seven passes while averaging 61 yards per game and scoring one touchdown.

Roc Taylor has a total of 90 receiving yards so far this year, grabbing nine passes.

Navy Stats Leaders

Tai Lavatai has been a dual threat for Navy this season. He has 204 passing yards (102 per game) while completing 57.9% of his passes. He's tossed one touchdown pass and zero interceptions this season. On the ground, he's compiled 88 yards (44 ypg) on 26 carries.

Eli Heidenreich has piled up 78 yards (on seven carries) with one touchdown.

Anton Hall has racked up 45 receiving yards on one catches to pace his squad so far this season.

Nathan Kent has two receptions (on two targets) for a total of 45 yards (22.5 yards per game) this year.

Brandon Chatman's four receptions (on five targets) have netted him 42 yards (21 ypg).

