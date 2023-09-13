Sun vs. Lynx: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - WNBA Playoffs Game 1
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 12:36 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
The Connecticut Sun and Minnesota Lynx are playing in the first round of the WNBA Playoffs, with Game 1 on tap.
You will take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Sun vs. Lynx matchup in this article.
Sun vs. Lynx Game Info
- Game Day: Wednesday, September 13, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN2
- Location: Uncasville, Connecticut
- Arena: Mohegan Sun Arena
Sun vs. Lynx Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup available on multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Sun Moneyline
|Lynx Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Sun (-9.5)
|159.5
|-500
|+375
|PointsBet
|Sun (-8.5)
|159.5
|-450
|+310
Sun vs. Lynx Betting Trends
- The Sun have won 20 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 18 times.
- The Lynx have covered 20 times in 39 matchups with a spread this year.
- Connecticut has been favored by 9.5 points or more six times this season, and covered the spread in one of those contests.
- When playing as at least 9.5-point underdogs this year, Minnesota has an ATS record of 3-6.
- Sun games have hit the over 22 out of 38 times this season.
- So far this season, 23 out of the Lynx's 39 games with an over/under have hit the over.
