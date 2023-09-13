The New York Yankees (73-72) will attempt to keep a three-game win streak alive when they visit the Boston Red Sox (73-72) at 7:10 PM ET on Wednesday.

The probable pitchers are Tanner Houck (4-9) for the Red Sox and Clarke Schmidt (9-8) for the Yankees.

Red Sox vs. Yankees Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Wednesday, September 13, 2023

Time: 7:10 PM ET

TV: MLB Network

Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Venue: Fenway Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Houck - BOS (4-9, 5.28 ERA) vs Schmidt - NYY (9-8, 4.54 ERA)

Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Tanner Houck

The Red Sox's Houck (4-9) will make his 18th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up five earned runs and allowed eight hits in 5 1/3 innings pitched against the Baltimore Orioles on Friday.

The 27-year-old has an ERA of 5.28, a 2.58 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.345 in 17 games this season.

In 17 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in three of them.

Houck has two starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has allowed at least one earned run in every appearance this season.

Tanner Houck vs. Yankees

The Yankees have scored 609 runs this season, which ranks 23rd in MLB. They are batting .225 for the campaign with 203 home runs, sixth in the league.

The right-hander has allowed the Yankees to go 7-for-36 with two doubles, two home runs and three RBI in 10 innings this season.

Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Clarke Schmidt

Schmidt (9-8 with a 4.54 ERA and 139 strikeouts in 140 2/3 innings pitched) looks for his 10th win when he makes the start for the Yankees, his 29th of the season.

His last time out was on Wednesday against the Detroit Tigers, when the righty tossed 6 1/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up five hits.

The 27-year-old has an ERA of 4.54, with 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings in 29 games this season. Opponents are batting .264 against him.

Schmidt enters this game with five quality starts under his belt this year.

Schmidt will look to secure his 20th matchup of five or more innings pitched this season. He's averaging 4.8 innings per appearance.

He has had five appearances this season that he held his opponents to zero earned runs.

Clarke Schmidt vs. Red Sox

The opposing Red Sox offense has a collective .263 batting average, and is third in the league with 1315 total hits and eighth in MLB action with 721 runs scored. They have the sixth-ranked slugging percentage (.436) and are 15th in all of MLB with 171 home runs.

Head-to-head against the Red Sox this season, Schmidt has pitched 15 2/3 innings, giving up five earned runs on 13 hits while striking out 15.

