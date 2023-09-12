The Boston Red Sox, including Triston Casas and his .590 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starting pitcher Randy Vasquez and the New York Yankees at Fenway Park, Tuesday at 1:35 PM ET.

In his previous game, he collected three RBI (going 1-for-3 with a home run and a walk) against the Orioles.

Triston Casas Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Tuesday, September 12, 2023

Tuesday, September 12, 2023 Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET Stadium: Fenway Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Yankees Starter: Randy Vasquez

Randy Vasquez TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Triston Casas At The Plate

Casas leads Boston in OBP (.365) this season, fueled by 109 hits.

Among qualified batters, he ranks 72nd in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 18th and he is 23rd in slugging.

Casas has gotten at least one hit in 60.6% of his games this year (77 of 127), with multiple hits 28 times (22.0%).

He has hit a long ball in 18.1% of his games this year, and 4.9% of his chances at the plate.

Casas has picked up an RBI in 31.5% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 15.0% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in four contests.

He has scored in 43.3% of his games this year (55 of 127), with two or more runs 10 times (7.9%).

Triston Casas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 61 GP 64 .273 AVG .252 .398 OBP .332 .500 SLG .486 23 XBH 23 10 HR 14 31 RBI 33 54/42 K/BB 68/25 0 SB 0

